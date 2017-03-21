An Antonov AN26 passenger aircraft, operated by South Sudanese carrier South Supreme Airlines, has reportedly crashed and been destroyed by fire with no fatalities.

Images from the scene show the remains of the aircraft fuselage, which has been completely gutted by fire. Only the tail section remains intact.

According to local media reports, the AN-26 was flying from South Supreme Airlines’ Juba home base to Wau in South Sudan with 45 people on board.

The aircraft apparently collided with a fire truck after landing in poor weather conditions, possibly after a gear collapse.

While there were no reported fatalities, a number of passengers were injured and taken to hospital for treatment.

ATW attempted to contact the airline for comment via Facebook, but no reply had been received at the time of publication.

Victoria Moores victoria.moores@penton.com