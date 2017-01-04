Air France has confirmed that its Boeing 777-200 was struck at the end of its left wing while parked at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Jan. 3 by a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft maneuvering to reach its parking stand. The PIA aircraft type was not identified.

“Only the Air France crew, who was preparing for the flight to Paris, was on board the aircraft. None of them were injured," Air France said in a statement. "The passengers were taken care of by Air France ground staff in Toronto. A maintenance team will be dispatched to Toronto as soon as possible to repair the aircraft in accordance with the manufacturer.”

A Greater Toronto Airports Authority spokeswoman, who also confirmed the incident, said the incident occurred at the airport’s Terminal 3 at around 6 p.m. local time on Jan. 3.

According to media reports, the PIA aircraft, operating as flight PK7889, had arrived from Lahore, Pakistan.

