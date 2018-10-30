An Indonesian safety official has confirmed the Lion Air Boeing 737 MAX 8 that crashed Oct. 29 had unreliable airspeed readings on its previous flight.

Flight JT610 took off from Jakarta’s Soekarno-Hatta International Airport at around 6:20 a.m. local time Oct. 29, and was scheduled to arrive at Depati Amir Airport in Pangkal Pinang City, Indonesia, at 7:20 a.m. However, the aircraft lost contact around 6:33 a.m. It was the first loss of a MAX.

According to Reuters, the official told a media conference the unreliable readings were among the technical issues identified on the Boeing 737-8 the day before it crashed into the sea.

The Indonesian LCC had already said there was a technical issue with the aircraft on its previous flight from Bali, Indonesia to Jakarta, although it has not been specific. The carrier’s CEO said the unnamed issue was resolved before the Oct. 29 flight, and a statement from the airline said the aircraft was declared operationally ready.

The pilots of the 737-8 requested a return to Jakarta before losing contact with air traffic controllers about 13 min. after takeoff on the morning of Oct. 29. The weather in the area was generally clear.

Data from aircraft tracking websites suggest irregularities in altitude and speed before the aircraft crashed, as well as on the previous day’s flight. A scan of a maintenance log circulated on the internet appears to show issues with airspeed readings, although its authenticity has not been verified.

Indonesia’s transport ministry has reportedly asked Lion Air and Garuda Indonesia to conduct airworthiness inspections on their 737-8s.

Lion Air has taken delivery of 11 737-8s, and Garuda received one in December before deferring the rest of its deliveries to aid its financial recovery.

Indonesian personnel continue their search for wreckage and remains from flight JT610, although they have still not located the fuselage. More than 800 people are now involved in the recovery effort, including about 200 from the Basarnas national search and rescue agency.

There were a total of 189 passengers and crew aboard the flight, and it is believed all were killed. Debris and human remains of at least 26 people have been recovered.

Debris floating on the surface has been recovered, although the fuselage with the flight data recorder (FDR) and cockpit voice recorder (CVR) has not yet been found. The task is more difficult since Basarnas said no distress signals were picked up from the plane’s emergency locator transmitter, although it had been checked and approved through August 2019.

The estimated crash site is about 21km (13 mi.) off the coast of Java. The area of the search is about 400 sq nautical miles, with water depth of more than 30 m (98.4 ft.).

About 14 ships and three aerial assets are involved in the search and recovery effort, which continued through the night of Oct. 29. Sidescan sonars, three multi-beam echo sounders and ping locators have been deployed to help find the FDR and CVR. There have been multiple underwater searches by a combined dive team, Basarnas said.

Singapore’s Transport Safety Investigation Bureau has sent a team of three specialists and an underwater locator beacon detector to assist with the search.

Adrian Schofield/Aviation Daily avweekscho@gmail.com

Chen Chuanren, chuanren@purplelightvisuals.com