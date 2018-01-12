Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777-200
Marine survey firm Ocean Infinity said it has received a contract from the government of Malaysia to resume searching for the Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777-200 that disappeared in March 2014. The Houston-based firm said it will initially focus its search on the zone identified by the Australian Transport Safety Bureau in the southern Indian Ocean. The company expects the project will last 90 days. Ocean Infinity and the Malaysian transport ministry concluded the agreement at a Jan. 10 ...
