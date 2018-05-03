The US National Transportation Safety board (NTSB) has released evidence from its ongoing investigation of an incident at San Francisco International Airport (SFO) on July 7, 2017 in which an Air Canada Airbus A320 that was cleared to land mistakenly lined up on a parallel taxiway, then barely avoided a disaster. However, the agency said it has not yet drawn any conclusions from the docket information.

The pilots of Air Canada flight 759 descended below 100 feet above the ground, then initiated a go-around after overflying the first of four airliners awaiting takeoff clearance on the taxiway. The A320, carrying 135 passengers and five crew, was arriving just before midnight from Toronto Lester B. Pearson International Airport.

“No conclusions about how or why the overflight occurred should be drawn from the information in the docket, as the investigation is ongoing,” the NTSB said May 2. “Analysis, findings, recommendations and probable cause determinations related to the incident will be issued by the NTSB at a later date.”

What is known is that a controller cleared the aircraft for the flight management system (FMS) Bridge Visual to runway 28R, a visual flight procedure at the San Francisco airport that can be included in an FMS database. According to a factual report contained in the NTSB docket, it is a version of the Quiet Bridge visual approach for runway 28 L/R.

Runway 28L was closed at the time because of construction. Its approach and runway lights were turned off, and a lighted, flashing “X” runway closure market was placed at the threshold. Runway and approach lighting for runway 28R were on and set to default settings, which included an approach lighting system, a precision approach path indicator, touchdown zone lights, runway centerline lights, runway threshold lights and runway edge lights.

In post-incident interviews, both Air Canada pilots said they believed the lighted runway on their left was 28L and that they were lined up to land on 28R. Instead, they had lined up on Taxiway C, running parallel to the right of runway 28R. There, a Boeing 787, followed by an Airbus A340, another Boeing 787 and a Boeing 737 were awaiting takeoff clearance.

According to a summary of the NTSB’s interview with the captain: “The runway environment could be seen when they were just prior to the bridges. He did not observe the “rabbits” [sequenced, flashing approach lights] but he could see the lead-in lights for what he thought was runway 28L and white lights for what he thought was runway 28R. He thought that the runway 28R lights were dimmer and that the lights, for what he thought was 28L, were bright but he would have liked the lights to be a little bit brighter, for fatigue, as it was 0300 body clock time.”

Bill Carey, bill.carey@aviationweek.com