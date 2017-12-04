The American Airlines Boeing 767-300 that experienced an uncontained engine failure during a takeoff roll Oct. 28, 2016 at Chicago O’Hare International Airport was “substantially damaged,” according to the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

“The aircraft will not be flying again,” an American spokesperson told ATW. The incident marked the first-ever failure of a second-stage high-pressure (HP) turbine stage on a GE Aviation CF6-80C2 engine.

NTSB has a set a Jan. 23, 2018 hearing to determine the probable cause of the incident, which caused a fire. The Dallas/Fort Worth-based carrier’s 767-300 was operating as American flight 383 bound for Miami.

According to NTSB, the aircraft’s right CF6-80C2 engine failed about 6,550 ft. from the O’Hare runway 28R threshold. The pilots aborted takeoff and the aircraft came to a full stop, but a fuel leak led to a fire breaking out.

During the ensuing emergency evacuation, one passenger suffered “serious injuries,” according a media advisory issued by NTSB Dec. 4. “The airplane was substantially damaged as a result of the fire,” NTSB stated.

American has been participating in the NTSB investigation. “We are confident that once the investigation is complete, any safety recommendations issued by the NTSB will enhance aviation safety worldwide,” the American spokesperson said.

There were 161 passengers and nine crew aboard the 767.

Aaron Karp aaron.karp@penton.com