Newark Airport (EWR) has reopened after a United Airlines Boeing 757 had a suspected engine fire while taxiing, causing minor injuries during the ensuing evacuation.

United said in a statement: “Last night, during taxiing of United flight 1579 from Newark to San Francisco, the tower notified the crew of what appeared to be flames from one of the engines. The crew immediately deployed the slides and safely evacuated the aircraft. Customers were transported back to the terminal and departed Newark on a new aircraft at 1:35 a.m. and arrived in San Francisco this morning at 3:42 a.m. Five customers reported minor injuries and were cleared to travel. We’re grateful for the swift actions of our flight crew and we’re thankful customers were safe.”

Newark confirmed the aircraft’s evacuation slides were deployed and emergency services were mustered to the scene. The airport was temporarily closed following the incident.

“EWR has reopened after earlier incident of plane with apparent engine fire. Reports of five minor injuries. Expect delays remainder of night,” the airport said in an update, released via its Twitter account.

ATW requested a comment from engine manufacturer Pratt & Whitney, although this had not been received at the time of publication.

Victoria Moores victoria.moores@penton.com