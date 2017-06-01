A Malaysia Airlines Airbus A330, operating as flight MH128 from Melbourne to Kuala Lumpur May 31, was forced to turn back after a passenger allegedly said they had a bomb and attempted to force entry to the cockpit.

“Emergency services were called to [Melbourne] Tullamarine Airport around 23:40 last night after a request for assistance from an airline. It is alleged that a man tried to enter the cockpit and threatened the safety of passengers and staff. The man did not gain entry to the cockpit. The man was subdued and a safety plan was enacted. The plane landed safely at the airport,” Victoria Police said in a statement.

Australian authorities have started an investigation and passengers are being interviewed about the incident.

Malaysia Airlines confirmed the flight, which was scheduled to leave Melbourne at 20:00 local and arrive in Kuala Lumpur at 02:35 local time, had been forced to turn back because of a “disruptive passenger.”

“The airline’s cabin crew with the help of one passenger managed to restrain the passenger who was immediately handcuffed and subdued,” the airline said in a statement issued via Twitter.

Footage posted to social media shows the suspect restrained on the floor between a seat row and bulkhead, as the police remove him from the aircraft.

All baggage from the flight was rescreened and the aircraft’s crew will not operate flights until further notice.

