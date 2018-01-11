A LOT Polish Airlines Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 nose undercarriage failure led to the closure of Warsaw’s main airport on the evening of Jan. 10.

The aircraft was inbound from Krakow with 59 passengers and four crew when the incident unfolded. On lowering the undercarriage as they approached Warsaw Chopin Airport, the pilots received an indication that the aircraft’s nose undercarriage leg might not be locked down.

Uncertain whether there was a problem with the landing gear or they were receiving a false warning, they prepared for an emergency landing. On contact with the ground, the nose gear collapsed and the aircraft came to a halt on the main runway, leading the airport to close from 19:20 to 23:10 local time.

The airport told ATW the incident affected 19 arrivals and 25 departures, but added it had no information on how many of these flights were diverted and how many were canceled by carriers.

A LOT spokesman said there were no injuries to crew or passengers who disembarked on the runway without the need for emergency chutes.

The aircraft, which is one of 10 Q400s in LOT service, is leased from NAC. The airline was checking the landing gear all other members of the Q400 fleet although it was not mandatory to do so, the spokesman said, adding there would be a full investigation into the incident.

Alan Dron alandron@adepteditorial.com