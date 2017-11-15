A Khabarovsk Airlines Let L-410 crashed in Russia’s Khabarovsk region Nov. 15, Moscow-based Interstate Aviation Committee (IAC) reported.

According to Russia’s Ministry of Transport, the aircraft was en route from Khabarovsk to Nelkan and crashed while landing. Two crew members and four out of five passengers were killed; a young girl was the sole survivor, RIA Novosti agency reported. The aircraft is heavily damaged, IAC said.

The L-410 is a twin turboprop commuter with a capacity up to 17/19 passengers. It is manufactured by Kunovice-based Czech Aircraft Industries. In 2008, Russia’s industrial holding company, Ural Mining and Metallurgical Co. (UMMC), acquired 51% of Aircraft Industries. In 2013, UMMC became the 100% owner.

Last year, it was announced the Russian government would invest in assembling the revived Let L-410 in the Ural region.

Khabarovsk Airlines carried 51,530 passengers from January-September 2017, down 0.3% year-over-year.