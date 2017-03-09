Dutch carrier KLM has confirmed that one of its Boeing 747s was involved in an incident at Chicago O'Hare International Airport, after a loading vehicle caught fire in close proximity to the aircraft.

The Boeing 747 was being prepared to operate flight KL612 from Chicago O'Hare to Amsterdam when the incident happened at 7:35 p.m. local time on March 8.

“An unhitched baggage belt caught fire near a KLM aircraft at Chicago airport. The fire emitted a substantial cloud of smoke. The passengers had not yet boarded at the time of the fire. The situation was under control quickly and the aircraft departed after a limited delay,” KLM said in an emailed statement.

Video footage, posted by Twitter user Ben Marks‏, shows large flames coming from the ground handling vehicle that appeared to be connected to the aircraft at the time.

A KLM spokesman said the 747 was not damaged by the fire. “Although it was only a small fire, the fire department responded with full equipment according to procedures,” he said.

According to Flightradar24, KL612 on March 8 was operated by a 747-400 carrying the tail number PH-BFE.

Victoria Moores victoria.moores@penton.com