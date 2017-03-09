Dutch carrier KLM has confirmed that one of its Boeing 747s was involved in an incident at Chicago O'Hare International Airport, after a loading vehicle caught fire in close proximity to the aircraft.
The Boeing 747 was being prepared to operate flight KL612 from Chicago O'Hare to Amsterdam when the incident happened at 7:35 p.m. local time on March 8.
“An unhitched baggage belt caught fire near a KLM aircraft at Chicago airport. The fire emitted a substantial cloud of smoke. The passengers had not yet boarded at the time of the fire. The situation was under control quickly and the aircraft departed after a limited delay,” KLM said in an emailed statement.
Video footage, posted by Twitter user Ben Marks, shows large flames coming from the ground handling vehicle that appeared to be connected to the aircraft at the time.
A KLM spokesman said the 747 was not damaged by the fire. “Although it was only a small fire, the fire department responded with full equipment according to procedures,” he said.
According to Flightradar24, KL612 on March 8 was operated by a 747-400 carrying the tail number PH-BFE.
Victoria Moores victoria.moores@penton.com