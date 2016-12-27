A Jet Airways Boeing 737 was seriously damaged and there were reports of passenger injuries after the aircraft left the runway as it prepared for take-off from Dabolim Airport in Goa, India, Dec. 27.

There was no statement from the Mumbai-based airline, but the BBC reported there were 154 passengers onboard and at least 12 were hurt, although none of the injuries appeared to be life threatening.

The aircraft’s wing and front landing gear appeared to have been damaged.

Jet Airways operates 114 aircraft, comprising Airbus A330s, ATR 72-500/600s, and Boeing 737s and 777-300 ERs.

Jet is an Etihad Airways Partners airline and is in fast-growth mode; it is India’s second largest carrier.

Karen Walker Karen.walker@penton.com