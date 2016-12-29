Mexico’s Interjet has grounded 11 of its 22 Sukhoi Civil Aircraft Superjet 100 (SSJ100) aircraft after conducting inspections on the fleet.

According to Reuters, Interjet CEO Jose Luis Garza told media in Mexico that “potential anomalies” were found in the 11 aircraft. In a statement on its website, the airline said an airworthiness directive (AD) issued by Russian aviation authorities led to the inspections and subsequent grounding of half its SSJ100 fleet.

Sukhoi Civil Aircraft said this week it had identified a minor fault in the tail stabilizer of one SSJ100 during inspections. It is unclear whether this is related to the Interjet groundings.

“With support from [Sukhoi Civil Aircraft] and in line with the regulations of the [Mexican] General Directorate of Civil Aviation, we are working on this situation and reaffirming Interjet’s commitment to meet national and international regulations,” Interjet said in a statement. “We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.”

According to Mexico News Daily, Interjet is canceling as many as 25 flights a day because of the grounding. Interjet has ordered 30 SSJ100s in total and is the only operator of the aircraft in the Americas. It has consistently praised the performance of the aircraft since placing it into service in 2013.

