Seven out of eight world regions tracked by IATA showed improved aviation safety performance in the first six months of 2017.

According to IATA, North Asia led the industry’s safety performance with zero accidents during the first half of the year. Europe followed at a rate of 0.68 accidents per million flight sectors. Other regional rates per millions flight sectors were: North America (0.82), the Middle East/North Africa (0.99), Asia-Pacific (1.42), the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS, 1.67) and Latin America (2.47). All these regions performed better than in the previous year.

Because of two turboprop accidents – involving a Doren Air Congo Let L-410 and a South Sudan Supreme Airlines Antonov An-26 – Africa’s overall safety performance deteriorated (from 2.39 to 6.10), but it is still better than the region’s average of 8.33 in the 2012-2016 period.

The global accident rate for the industry reached 1.20, down from 1.72. IATA points out that its members achieved a rate of 0.46 while non-members came in at 2.03. There were 23 accidents in the first half of 2017 globally, six of which involved hull losses and three of those involved fatalities.

The Jan. 16 crash of a a MyCargo Airlines Boeing 747-400F near Bishkek/Kyrgysztan led to the deaths of 35 people on the ground in addition to killing four crew members. The aircraft was operated on behalf of Turkish Airlines.

The only other jet hull loss involved a Peruvian Air Line Boeing 737-300, which caught fire after landing at Jauja airport.

Another safety issue raised by IATA was turbulence. To be able to better turbulence events, IATA decided to develop a platform for information sharing on turbulence. The platform will serve as a central repository of turbulence data that will be made available to airlines and flight crews.

Jens Flottau/Aviation Week jens.flottau@aviationweek.com