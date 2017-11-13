RwandAir Airbus A330-200
Africa has the “greatest aviation potential” of any world region, but must overcome “great challenges”—including a safety record that is behind other regions—to reach this potential, IATA DG and CEO Alexandre de Juniac said. De Juniac’s remarks were prepared for the African Airlines Association (AFRAA) AGM, which is taking place in Rwanda. De Juniac could not attend the conference, but his speech was relayed to the delegates by IATA VP-Africa ...
