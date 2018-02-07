IATA will partner with the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) to establish a Global Safety Predictive Analytics Research Center (SPARC) in Singapore, according to an agreement signed by the two parties Feb. 7.

The center will utilize predictive analytics to identify potential aviation safety hazards and related risks, combining the research capabilities of CAAS with operational flight data and safety information provided by IATA’s Global Aviation Data Management program. Runway safety and runway excursions will be the first area of safety concern the center plans to address.

IATA said the center will enable end users across the aviation community to work collaboratively at the system level to address and implement safety measures to mitigate risk and possibly prevent the occurrence of a safety hazard.

“Achieving the cutting-edge approach to flight safety risk management as envisioned by the SPARC initiative will require a mindset change,” IATA said, emphasizing a need for “broad consultation and collaboration for knowledge sharing.”

“The accident investigation process will continue to be a fundamental tool in improving [aviation] safety,” IATA DG and CEO Alexandre de Juniac said. “However as the number of accidents declines we need to take a system-based, data-driven, predictive approach to preventing accidents, including analyzing the more than 10,000 flights that operate safely every day … SPARC [will] help to take aviation safety to an even higher level.”

Mark Nensel mark.nensel@informa.com