A Flybe Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 twin turboprop suffered a landing accident at Amsterdam Schiphol International Airport (AMS) Feb. 23.

AMS confirmed on its website, “The landing gear of a Flybe airplane collapsed during touchdown at the Oostbaan at Schiphol around 17.00 h. There were 59 people on the plane. Nobody is injured. The cause of the incident is being investigated.”

According to the Flight Safety Foundation’s Aviation Safety Network (ASN), the aircraft “departed Edinburgh, Scotland, on a scheduled passenger service to Amsterdam at 14:21 UTC. About 15:22 UTC, the aircraft entered a holding pattern over the North Sea off the western coast of the Netherlands. It left the holding about 15:38 UTC and positioned for an approach to runway 22. The aircraft touched down about 15:54 UTC.”

ASN went on to say that “videos from the occurrence show that, during landing rollout, the right hand main landing gear slowly folded back in. The aircraft came to rest on the runway with the right hand wing tip contacting the ground. The flight crew issued a mayday call after the accident and subsequently issued another mayday call, stating that they were evacuating the aircraft due to smoke in the cabin.”

The airport was experiencing high wind gusts through the day, though it is not clear if the weather affected the aircraft’s landing. Wind at the time of the landing was recorded as being from 240 degrees at 31 knots, gusting to 46 knots, according to ASN.

A Flybe spokesperson told ATW: “Following the incident at Amsterdam Schiphol, all 59 passengers who were on board Flybe flight BE1284 have now continued their journeys. There were no injuries in the incident, which happened shortly after the Bombardier Q-400 landed at Schiphol Airport at 1659 local time.”

Flybe CEO Christine Ourmieres-Widener said in a Twitter post Feb. 23, “Our highest priority is the safety and well-being of our passengers and crew. Our pilots regularly train for situations such as this in simulators at our training academy in Exeter. Our cabin crews are also fully trained to deal with these situations professionally. We have sent a specialist to offer assistance to the investigation and we will now do all we can to understand the cause of this incident.”

The aircraft, registered G-JECP 4136 and powered with two Pratt & Whitney Canada PW150A engines, was built and entered service in 2006.

The Dutch Safety Board is expected to investigate the incident.

ATW could not immediately reach Bombardier for comment.

