FAA has proposed a $435,000 civil penalty against United Airlines for allegedly operating a Boeing 787-8 “that was not in an airworthy condition” 23 times in 2014.

FAA alleged Chicago-based United failed to perform a required inspection on a fuel pump that was replaced on the 787 on June 9, 2014. The replaced fuel pump had to be inspected before the aircraft returned to service, FAA said.

But “United operated the aircraft on 23 domestic and international passenger flights before performing the required inspection on June 28, 2014,” FAA alleged, adding, “Two of those flights allegedly occurred after the FAA had notified United that it had not performed the inspection. The FAA alleges the aircraft was not airworthy during all 23 of the flights.”

United said in a statement that safety is its “top priority.” On the issue for which FAA is proposing the fine, the airline stated, “We immediately took action after identifying the issue and are working closely with the FAA in their review.”

FAA administrator Michael Huerta said in a statement, “Maintaining the highest levels of safety depends on operators closely following all applicable rules and regulations. Failing to do so can create unsafe conditions.”

FAA said United has asked to meet with the agency to discuss the case.

United was the North American launch operator for the 787 and now has more than 30 in its fleet, a mix of 787-8s and 787-9s.

Aaron Karp aaron.karp@penton.com