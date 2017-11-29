Drone collisions with aircraft will cause more impact damage than a bird strike of equivalent size and speed, concludes a study conducted for the FAA. The stiff structures and concentrated masses of batteries and cameras on small unmanned aircraft vehicles (UAVs) will inflict more damage to aircraft structures than flexible birds, according to the study by a consortium of universities under the Alliance for System Safety of UAS through Research Excellence (Assure). Release of ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"FAA collision study: Drones more dangerous than birds" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.