FAA plans to roll out enhancements to airport surface detection systems that will alert air traffic controllers when aircraft are about to land on taxiways, addressing an issue that the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) identified as key during its probe into a 2017 taxiway near-miss incident at San Francisco International Airport (SFO). FAA's plans were revealed as part of NTSB's investigation into the SFO incident, in which an Air Canada Airbus A320 nearly landed ...