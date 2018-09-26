FAA plans to roll out enhancements to airport surface detection systems that will alert air traffic controllers when aircraft are about to land on taxiways, addressing an issue that the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) identified as key during its probe into a 2017 taxiway near-miss incident at San Francisco International Airport (SFO). FAA's plans were revealed as part of NTSB's investigation into the SFO incident, in which an Air Canada Airbus A320 nearly landed ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"FAA to add taxiway detection systems in response to airline incidents" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.