New regulations covering the civil use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) across the 28-nation European Union (EU) have been agreed by representatives of the European Parliament and European Council negotiators.

The European Council is composed of EU leaders who set the organization’s political agenda.

The move comes just a week after the EU agreed on guidelines for the commercial use of UAVs in the bloc.

Currently, drones lighter than 150kg—the vast majority of those in use—fall under the jurisdiction of national authorities. This means that EU-based drone manufacturers and operators are subject to different design and safety requirements in various EU countries.

According to the informal agreement reached on Nov. 30, the design and manufacture of drones will have to comply with EU basic requirements on safety, security and personal data protection. Drones to be covered by the EU safety rules will be those that have an impact force of more than 80 joules if they hit a person.

EU member-states will have to ensure that the operators of drones that can cause significant harm to people (by crashing into them) or that present risks to privacy, security or the environment, are registered. UAVs will also need to be individually marked to enable owners to be easily identified.

The EU Commission, the EU's executive that draws up proposals for new legislation and implements the decisions of the European Parliament and the Council of the EU, will be tasked with defining more specific requirements for drones.

This will include specifying what kind of drones should be equipped with features such as altitude limits, maximum operating distance, collision avoidance, flight stabilization and automated landing technologies.

With air traffic set to double in the next decades, the aim is to create a more flexible, risk-based system at EU and member-state levels.

“The agreement … is very good news for air passengers and industry. I am satisfied that I succeeded in introducing all the EP [European parliament] proposals in the final text,” rapporteur Marian-Jean Marinescu said. A rapporteur in EU parlance is the person who presents reports to the European Parliament.

The provisional deal now needs to be approved by the Council of Ministers, made up of representatives of EU governments, and the European Parliament as a whole, before it comes into force.

