An EgyptAir Airbus A330-200 has sustained damage to one of its Rolls Royce Trent 700 engines during a takeoff incident on May 15.

The aircraft, registered SU-GCI, was operating as MS955 from Cairo to Beijing with 211 passengers onboard at the time of the incident.

According to a report, confirmed by EgyptAir, the left engine failed and the takeoff was rejected.

Images of the aircraft posted on social media show visible damage to the left engine, including a large hole in the cowling.

An EgyptAir spokesman said nobody was injured during the incident.

Rolls-Royce head of communications Oliver Walker-Jones told ATW, “This incident is subject to an Annex 13 investigation and, as such, we’re not in a position to comment on the specifics of it. We will, of course, work closely with the relevant parties to facilitate the investigation, but you should expect further updates to come from the chief investigator.”

Victoria Moores victoria.moores@penton.com