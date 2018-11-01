A forensic investigator looks through the remains of Lion Air flight JT610 at the Tanjung Priok port.

Divers appear to have located and retrieved the flight data recorder (FDR) from Lion Air flight JT610, a Boeing 737 MAX 8, which crashed into the Java Sea on Oct. 29.

Television images show divers bringing the device onto a boat, and Reuters reports it is the FDR rather than the cockpit voice recorder. According to local media the diver found the data recorder at about 30 meters depth among aircraft debris, with the help of a remotely operated vehicle.

Indonesian authorities confirmed on Oct. 31 that scanning devices had detected pings from the data recorder, although efforts to retrieve it were hampered by strong currents. The location was close to the last known location of the aircraft.

The voice and data recorders will be the key to determining what caused the Boeing 737-8 to crash. Indonesian authorities have said a preliminary report would be issued in about a month.

Indonesia’s search and rescue organization Basarnas is coordinating the recovery of debris and human remains, which is continuing into its fourth day. Although wreckage of the aircraft has been recovered, the main part of the fuselage has not been found.

The crash is the first by a MAX aircraft. Flight JT610 departed Jakarta at 6:20 a.m. on Oct. 29, and lost contact with air traffic controllers at 6:33 a.m. Based on debris and human remains recovered so far, all 189 people on board are believed to have been killed.

Adrian Schofield/Aviation Daily avweekscho@gmail.com

Chen Chuanren, chuanren@purplelightvisuals.com