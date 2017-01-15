At least 31 people were killed and more injured when a Turkish Boeing 747 freighter crashed into a village near Manas airport in Kyrgyzstan late evening US eastern time Jan. 15.

The aircraft was owned and operated by Istanbul-based ACT Airlines. Its registration was TC-MCL, a 747F that first flew in January 2003 and was originally operated by Singapore Airlines Cargo. The flight number is believed to be TK 6491, which was operating from Hong Kong to Bishkek and on to Istanbul.

The freighter hit and severely damaged several houses.