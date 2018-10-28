A Lion Air Boeing 737, possibly a new MAX variant, has crashed shortly after takeoff from Jakarta’s Soekarno–Hatta International Airport.

Neither the airline nor Boeing has confirmed the crash and there are no reports of casualties. But initial reports say the aircraft lost contact shortly after takeoff and a search and rescue effort has been launched.

Indonesia’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation also seemed to confirm the crash, saying via twitter that the aircraft was carrying 178 adult passengers, one child and two infants, two pilots and five cabin crew.

Flight JT610 took off from Jakarta at around 6:10 a.m. local time on Monday, Oct. 29 (7:10 p.m. Sunday Oct. 28 US eastern), and was scheduled to arrive at Depati Amir Airport, in Pangkal Pinang City, Indonesia, at 7:20 a.m. However, the aircraft lost contact soon after taking off, according to local media reports.

The aircraft, PK-LQP, first flew on July 30 and was delivered to Lion Air in August. Lion Air operates 11 737-8s, according to the Aviation Week Intelligence Network’s fleet database.

Lion Air Group was established in November 1999 and began operating in June 2000 with flights from Jakarta to Pontianak. The LCC has grown rapidly and now operates some 183 routes and more than 100 aircraft. Most of its narrowbodies are 737NGs, but in July 2017 it started taking delivery of the re-engined 737 MAX. The company has placed large orders for MAX 8s and -9s and was also an early customer for the MAX 10. The Group has also placed large orders for Airbus A320neo family aircraft.

Karen Walker, karen.walker@informa.com; Adrian Schofield, avweekscho@gmail.com