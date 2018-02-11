A Saratov Airlines Antonov An-14 crashed Sunday shortly after taking off from Moscow’s Domodedovo Airport. All 71 onboard are believed to have been killed.

Russia's Interfax news agency first reported the crash, which occurred during the early afternoon of Feb. 11.

According to the Flight Safety Foundation’s Aviation Safety Network (ASN), “Flight 6W703 took off from runway 14R at Domodedovo Airport at 14:21 hours local time (11:21 UTC). Last contact on flight tracking website Flightradar24 was 14:27 hours.”

Wreckage was found about 50 miles east of Moscow and emergency workers are on site; reports later on Sunday said one of the flight recorders was recovered. There are no reports of survivors among the 71 people on board, including six crew.

Similar in design to the BAe 146, the Ukrainian-developed An-148 is a twin-engined regional jet. It entered service in 2009 with Ukrainian airline Aerosvit. Saratov took delivery of two An-148s in 2016.

