A Lion Air Boeing 737-8 has crashed into the sea soon after takeoff from Jakarta’s Soekarno-Hatta International Airport, with no reports of survivors, marking the first loss of a Boeing 737-MAX family aircraft.

Flight JT610 took off from Jakarta at around 0620 local time on Oct. 29, and was scheduled to arrive at Depati Amir Airport in Pangkal Pinang City, Indonesia, at 0720. However, the aircraft lost contact at around 0633.

Indonesian officials have confirmed the crash, and aircraft debris and human remains have been recovered from the water. Search and rescue divers are on site. The fuselage has not yet been located; it is believed to be more than 30m underwater in the Java Sea.

Indonesia’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation said there were 181 passengers, two pilots and five cabin crew on board, although officials have also referred to a total of 189 passengers and crew. Crisis centers have been established at both airports.

According to local media reports, the pilots requested a return to Jakarta before losing contact with air-traffic controllers. There has been no indication of bad weather in the area.

Lion Air said the aircraft was commanded by Captain Bhavye Suneja, who had 6,000 flight hours, while the first officer, named only as Harvino, had 5,000 hours.

Boeing said it is “deeply saddened” by the loss of flight JT610. The manufacturer said it “stands ready to provide technical assistance to the accident investigation,” and noted that “in accordance with international protocol, all inquiries about aviation accident investigations must be directed to the Indonesia’s National Transportation Safety Committee (NTSC).”

The aircraft, PK-LQP, first flew on July 30 and was delivered to Lion Air in August. Lion Air operates 11 737-8s, according to the Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) fleet database. The carrier has more than 250 737 MAX aircraft on order, and carriers within the Lion group were first to operate both the MAX 8 and MAX 9 variants.

Lion Air operates 119 aircraft, predominantly 737-800s and -900s, with a total of 446 narrowbody aircraft on order. The airline is one of five Indonesian carriers listed on the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) registry, with its registration current through July 29, 2020.

