A Cubana de Aviacion Boeing 737 crashed shortly after takeoff from Havana's Jose Marti International Airport May 18, Cuban state media reported. Flight DMJ 972 was operated for Cubana by Mexico City-based charter provider Global Air, or Global Aerolineas Damojh, Cuba's transport minister said.

The aircraft, reportedly a 737-200 en route to Holguin, was carrying 104 passengers and nine crewmembers, Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel said. Reports from the scene suggest a high number of fatalities.

Aviation Week's fleet database shows Global Air's fleet consists of two 737-200s and one 737-500.

Cuba's last fatal commercial accident occurred in 2010, when an Aero Caribbean ATR-72 crashed while en route to Havana from Santiago, Cuba, after encountering icing conditions, Aviation Safety Network data show. All 68 people onboard were killed.

Cubana's last fatal accident occurred in December 1999, when a Yakovlev Yak-42D crashed on approach to Valencia, killing all 22 passengers and 12 crew onboard.

