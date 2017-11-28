Khabarovsk Airlines L-410
The team investigating a Khabarovsk Airlines Let L-410 crash in Russia’s Khabarovsk region is analyzing flight recorder data, Moscow-based Interstate Aviation Committee (IAC) has said. The L-410, en route from Khabarovsk to Nelkan, crashed on landing in Russia’s Khabarovsk region Nov. 15. Two crew members and four out of five passengers were killed; a young girl was the sole survivor. Based on preliminary information, an emergency situation developed related to the ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Crash investigators analyze data from L-410 flight recorders" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.