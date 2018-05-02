The pilots of a Southwest Airlines Boeing 737-700 diverted to Cleveland Hopkins International Airport and landed safely on May 2 after a window cracked in flight.

Southwest flight 957 was enroute from Chicago Midway International Airport to Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey with 76 passengers aboard when the incident happened. The aircraft flew as high as 33,000 ft. before pilots began a descent, landing at 10:43 a.m. in Cleveland less than an hour into the flight, according to tracking service FlightAware.

Less than three weeks ago, the crew of a Southwest 737-700 made an emergency landing at Philadelphia International Airport after an inflight engine failure blew out a window and caused the cabin to depressurize, leading to the death of one passenger.

In the latest incident, “the aircraft maintained pressurization, as there are multiple layers of panes in each window. No emergency landing was requested, and the flight landed uneventfully with no reported injuries,” Southwest said in a statement.

The carrier removed the aircraft from service for “maintenance review” and employees worked “diligently” to rebook passengers on a new aircraft to Newark, Southwest said.

Bill Carey, bill.carey@aviationweek.com