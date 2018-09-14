French air accident investigation agency BEA is evaluating whether to launch a new radar search for engine parts buried beneath the Greenland ice that could provide clues as to why an Air France Airbus A380 suffered an uncontained engine failure in September 2017. Air France flight AF66, an A380-800 powered by Engine Alliance GP7200 engines, was en route from Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport to Los Angeles Sept. 30 with 497 passengers and 24 crew onboard when it diverted to ...