French air accident investigation agency BEA has said damage to the Air France Airbus A380, which suffered an uncontained engine failure over Greenland Sept. 30, appears to be limited to the No. 4 engine and its immediate environment. Observation shows the fan, the first rotating part in front of the engine, detached during flight, according to BEA.

The A380, operating as flight AF66 and powered by Engine Alliance GP7200 engines, was en route from Paris Charles de Gaulle to Los Angeles Sept. 30 when it diverted to Goose Bay, Canada, following the engine failure.

AF66 carried 497 passengers and 24 crew members; no injuries have been reported.

Danish civil aviation authorities have delegated BEA to conduct the safety investigation.

Four BEA investigators visited Goose Bay Oct. 1, accompanied by Airbus and Air France advisers. A fifth BEA investigator traveled to Ottawa to attend the first reading of the flight data recorder.

Other investigators include representatives from the US National Transportation Safety Board, General Electric, Pratt & Whitney and Transportation Safety Board of Canada.

Air France has 10 516-seat A380s in its fleet.

