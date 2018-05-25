The Australian and Netherlands governments are holding Russia responsible for the shootdown of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17. In a May 25 joint declaration, the two governments said Russia had failed to uphold the provisions of international law. The governments represent the majority of the 298 victims onboard the Boeing 777 airliner bought down over Eastern Ukraine in July 2014. The move follows the May 24 Joint Investigation Team (JIT) findings that the Buk (SA-11 ...
