An investigation has begun after an Asiana Airlines Airbus A330-300’s wing collided with the tail of a Turkish Airlines A321 while taxiing at Istanbul Airport on May 13, causing substantial damage to the parked aircraft.

The airport’s fire service attended the scene, but no injuries were reported.

The Asiana Airlines A330 (registered HL7792) was taxiing as flight number OZ552 from Istanbul Atatürk to Seoul Incheon, when it struck the Turkish Airlines A321 (TC-JMM).

Video footage posted to social media shows the Asiana A330’s right wing severing the Turkish A321’s vertical stabilizer, which is left hanging off the aircraft. The rear end of the A321 visibly shifts from the impact of the ground collision.

A Turkish Airlines spokesperson confirmed the aircraft types involved and the registration of the A321. “There were no passengers and crew injured due to the incident; it just caused physical damage on both aircraft,” the spokesperson said.

According to Flightradar24, the A330 was delivered to Asiana Airlines in 2009, while the A321 was manufactured in 2006 and acquired by Turkish Airlines in 2014.

​An Asiana spokesperson confirmed the flight number, routing, aircraft type and registration. He said the incident occurred at 1730 local in Istanbul on May 13. There were 222 passengers on board the Asiana Airlines A330 at the time of the incident, as well as 16 crew members.

