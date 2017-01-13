Asia-Pacific carriers are continuing to make improvements to the safety of turboprop operations, according to the region’s major airline industry group. Turboprop safety has been an area of focus in Asia, where this aircraft category is seeing significant growth. Three major accidents in the region in 2016 involved turboprops, the Association of Asia-Pacific Airlines (AAPA) notes. These were among the five major turboprop accidents that occurred globally in 2016. There were no major ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Asia-Pacific turboprop safety continues to improve despite accidents " is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.