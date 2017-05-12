An All Nippon Airways (ANA) Boeing 787-9 made an unscheduled landing in Bratsk, Russia, after cockpit instruments warned pilots of an engine problem.

The aircraft, powered by Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 engines, operated as flight NH209. It was en route from Tokyo Narita to Dusseldorf.

Tokyo-based ANA told ATW that the aircraft’s left engine shut down. The flight’s captain requested emergency priority for a landing in Bratsk. The aircraft landed safely with one engine operating.

The aircraft was carrying 119 passenger and 12 crew, according to ANA. According to Flightradar24.com, the aircraft was in the air for about 5 hr. and 30 min. before landing in Russia. There are no injuries reported.

ANA said it would send a replacement aircraft to Bratsk.

