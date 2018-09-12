AirAsia’s core Malaysian operation has been registered on IATA’s operational safety audit (IOSA) for the first time, joining two other AirAsia affiliate carriers on the list.

AirAsia Malaysia gained its IOSA accreditation after passing an audit. Sister-carrier AirAsia X joined the IOSA list in 2014, and affiliate AirAsia Indonesia was registered last month.

“This accreditation by a globally recognized safety benchmark demonstrates our commitment to safe and secure operations,” AirAsia Malaysia CEO Riad Asmat said. The AirAsia group wants its remaining short-haul LCC franchises to undertake the IOSA audit process by early next year. Its other LCC affiliates are based in India, Thailand and the Philippines.

There are now 68 Asia-Pacific airlines on the IOSA registry, according to IATA data. AirAsia is the fourth Malaysia-based carrier on the list, after AirAsia X, Malaysia Airlines, and Malindo Airways. Malaysia’s Eaglexpress Air Charter was also on the registry, but its registration was suspended after the carrier ceased operations.

Adrian Schofield, adrian.schofield@informa.com