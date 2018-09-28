An Air Niugini Boeing 737-800 crashed into a lagoon on Sept. 28, while attempting to land at Chuuk Island in the Federated States of Micronesia. All passengers and crew evacuated safely.

The aircraft, registered P2-PXE, was inbound from Pohnpei - also in Micronesia – when it landed short of the runway at 1010 local time, the carrier said.

There were 35 passengers and 12 crew onboard, and small boats helped with the evacuation. The aircraft is mostly submerged in the lagoon.

Air Niugini said the weather was “very poor with heavy rain and reduced visibility” at the time of the incident.

The airline operates a fleet of 26 aircraft, including 19 jets, according to the Aviation Week Intelligence Network fleet database. The jet fleet comprises two 737-800s with an average age of about 14 years, one 737-700, two 767-300ERs, seven Fokker 70s and seven Fokker 100s. The 737s and 767s are all leased.

Air Niugini operates a weekly Port Moresby, New Guinea-Chuuk-Pohnpei flight, returning on the same route. This flight was introduced in September 2016. The airline also introduced a flight between Chuuk and Tokyo Narita Airport on Sept. 1 this year.

