An Air Niugini Boeing 737-800 crashed into a lagoon on Sept. 28 when attempting to land at Chuuk Island in the Federated States of Micronesia, with all passengers and crew evacuated safely.

The aircraft, registered as P2-PXE, landed short of the runway at 10:10 a.m. local time, the carrier said. There were 35 passengers and 12 crew onboard, and small boats helped evacuate them. The aircraft is mostly submerged in the lagoon. The airline said it “has been informed that the weather was very poor with heavy rain and reduced visibility at the time of the incident.”

The flight was inbound from Pohnpei, which is also in Micronesia. Air Niugini operates a weekly Port Moresby, New Guinea-Chuuk-Pohnpei flight, returning on the same route. This flight was introduced in September 2016. The airline also introduced a flight between Chuuk and Tokyo Narita Airport on Sept. 1 this year.

Air Niugini operates a fleet of 26 aircraft, including 19 jets, according to the Aviation Week Intelligence Network fleet database. The jet fleet comprises two 737-800s with an average age of about 14 years, one 737-700, two 767-300ERs, seven Fokker 70s, and seven Fokker 100s. The 737s and 767s are all leased.

Adrian Schofield, adrian.schofield@informa.com