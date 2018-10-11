Finnair will wet-lease an Airbus A330 from Air Italy to operate its Helsinki-Chicago O’Hare and Helsinki-Miami routes Oct. 12-31.

Finnair A330-300, registration OH-LTS, was damaged at O’Hare International Airport (ORD) on Sept. 25 when a high loader accidentally hit it, according to Flight Radar 24.

Finnair said the wet-lease will allow for operation of its flights to Chicago and Miami while the damaged aircraft is being repaired.

Finnair COO Jaakko Schildt said, “The aircraft damage in Chicago was very unfortunate. With a high-quality wet-lease from Air Italy, we can continue operating our Chicago and Miami flights regardless of the aircraft change.”

The Air Italy A330 has 24 full-flat seats in business class and 232 seats in economy class, all with a seatback inflight entertainment system.

Beside the Air Italy crew, the flights will have two Finnair cabin crewmembers on board to ensure delivery of the airline’s specific customer services.

Kurt Hofmann hofmann.aviation@netway.at