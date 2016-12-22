Colombia civil aviation director Alfredo Bocanegra has ordered an investigation into the Dec. 20 crash of an Aerosucre Boeing 727 freighter that killed five of six crew members aboard the aircraft, including the flight’s captain and co-pilot.

The 727F crashed shortly after takeoff from Puerto Carreño Airport (PCR). Video circulated on social media showed the aircraft hitting an airport perimeter fence as it struggled to get airborne. According to Colombia’s Aeronáutica Civil agency, the 727F crashed 10 miles from the airport. The flight was en route to Bogota.

Aeronáutica Civil said five crew members were killed and a sixth was hospitalized.

According to Flight Safety Foundation’s Aviation Safety Network, the 727F was registered HK-4544 and first flew in August 1975. It was powered by Pratt & Whitney JT8D-15 engines. The 727F was one of two aircraft in Colombian cargo carrier Aerosucre’s fleet.

Boeing said it is prepared to provide technical assistance to the investigation.

