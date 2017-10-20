Central and Eastern European LCC Wizz Air has applied for a UK air operator’s certificate (AOC) to preserve its traffic rights as the UK prepares to leave the European Union (EU) (Brexit).

On Oct. 17, Wizz Air said it had created new company Wizz Air UK and was reviewing the process for a UK AOC.

The airline has now confirmed that Wizz Air UK has applied to the UK CAA for an AOC and operating license.

“Subject to receipt of its AOC and operating license from the CAA, Wizz Air UK will begin operations in the UK in March 2018 with several UK-registered aircraft,” Wizz Air said in a statement.

Wizz Air Hungary’s London Luton operating base will become a Wizz Air UK operation, employing more than 100 management, pilot and cabin crew staff by end of 2018. Routes not taken over by Wizz Air UK will continue to be operated by Wizz Air Hungary.

“The UK remains the single biggest travel market in Europe and we are currently the UK’s eighth largest operator and this move is also part of our broader strategy to ensure that our UK operations are Brexit-ready,” Wizz Air CEO József Váradi said.

Wizz Air operates 73 routes from nine airports in the UK, covering 41 destinations. Over the past year, the airline has carried more than 7 million passengers on those routes, up 14% year-on-year.

UK LCC easyJet has also set up a new AOC in Austria, as a result of Brexit, to preserve its EU traffic rights. The Austrian airline, which started operating in July, is called easyJet Europe.

