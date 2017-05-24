In December 2015, FAA introduced a hurriedly conceived, small-unmanned aircraft vehicle (UAV) Registration Rule ahead of an expected Christmas surge in drone sales. Since then, more than 820,000 recreational and commercial owners have registered their drones. But Congress never incorporated the registration requirement into legislation, and the inevitable happened. On May 18, in a lawsuit brought by model-aircraft hobbyist John Taylor, the US District Court for the District of Columbia ...