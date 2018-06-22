American Airlines and New York-based JetBlue Airways are gearing up to implement new restrictions on passengers traveling with service animals on July 1, but the separate guidelines may soon become moot once the US Department of Transportation (DOT) issues its own rules later this summer.

The DOT on May 6 announced it was initiating a 45-day public comment period for a proposed rule governing service animals. The changes being weighed include policies that would distinguish between different types of animals, require they travel in pet carriers, limit the number of animals allowed per passenger, and require all service animals have been trained to behave in a public setting.

The new rules come after a growing outcry from airlines and regulators regarding the use of emotional service animals (ESA), which are animals that provide a psychiatric or mental health need to the passenger. They are not to be confused with trained service animals, which provide aid to passengers with physical impairments like deafness or poor vision.

DOT is also weighing whether to align its definition of “service animal” with the US Department of Justice’s (DOJ) definition, which includes only dogs that are “individually trained to work or perform tasks” for the benefit of a person with a disability. This approach has backing from members of commerce, including Sen. Richard Burr (R-North Carolina), who introduced legislation in late April that would instruct DOT to modify its definition of service animal to comport with DOJ’s definition.

Such an approach is also favored by most US airlines.

An Airlines for America (A4A) spokeswoman told ATW: “This DOJ definition is applied to other modes of transportation including trains and buses, as well as places of public accommodation including airports, hotels and stores. Further, the DOJ has recognized that if untrained or unusual animals are termed ‘service animals,’ it will undermine access to transportation for qualified individuals with a disability and fuel fraud and abuse.”

The pressure to enact clear guidelines has been building for the past few years, as the numbers of support animals ballooned. From 2016 to 2017, A4A estimated the number of ESAs aboard flights ballooned from 481,000 to 751,000, which constitutes 73% of all estimated service animals transported.

According to a DOT statement, there was concern that a growing number of passengers were presenting pets and other untrained animals and demanding the right to bring them aboard as service animals. The use of unusual species like turkeys and pigs also stoked controversy. In January 2018, a woman went viral after she was denied entry onto a United Airlines plane with her peacock, who she claimed as an ESA.

When DOT initiated its proposed rulemaking on May 6, the agency issued interim guidelines laying out a loose framework for airlines to follow while enforcing their own rules. These guidelines included instructions on how to discern the credibility of ESAs, which species should be banned (spiders, reptiles, snakes and birds), and guidelines for requiring advance submission of documentation.

In March, Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines and Chicago-based United Airlines enacted their own guidelines on emotional service animals, which required passengers to submit advance documentation and set restrictions on animal size and storage. Dallas/Fort Worth-based American and JetBlue both have similar policies going into effect on July 1.

Airline officials say the guidelines are hampered by the current interim rules from DOT that require they accept a wide variety (both in size and species) of ESAs, while restricting their ability to verify the legitimacy of the animals.

The airlines’ policies also incurred backlash from disability rights groups, who claimed the restrictions imposed burdens beyond what DOT has indicated airlines may impose on passengers with disabilities. Other objections to the policies were that the 48-hour advance notification requirement would effectively preclude disabled passengers from bringing their ESAs on flights during emergencies, and that the patchwork of different rules was difficult to navigate.

DOT is expected to issue its rules following the conclusion of the 45-day public comment period, which wraps up in mid-July.

DOT declined to respond to a request for comment on this article.

Ben Goldstein, Ben.Goldstein@aviationweek.com