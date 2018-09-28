US Sen. Ed Markey (D-Massachusetts) declared his intention to attempt to re-regulate US carriers’ business models and predicted “a reckoning” in store for the commercial airline industry. His remarks came during a Sept. 27 forum on aviation policy hosted by the Washington Post in Washington DC. The senator expressed disappointment in the removal of a provision he authored to regulate the fees airlines charge for change, cancellation and baggage from the bill to reauthorize ...