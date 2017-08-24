Irish LCC Ryanair has filed complaints with Germany’s competition authority and the European Commission (EC) over the handling of airberlin’s assets since it filed for insolvency. In an email to ATW, Ryanair called the insolvency “manufactured” and said was being structured to allow Lufthansa Group to take over a “debt-free airberlin, which will be in breach of all known German and European Union competition rules.” “We want a fair and open ...