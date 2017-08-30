Airberlin A319
Irish LCC Ryanair has urged German competition authority (Bundeskartellamt) and the European Union (EU) Commission to block the “stitch-up” between the German government, Lufthansa and airberlin to carve up airberlin’s assets, saying it excludes major competitors and ignores both competition and state aid rules. Airberlin filed for insolvency Aug. 15 after Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways, which owns a 29.2% stake in airberlin, withdrew financial support. The German ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Ryanair calls on authorities to block Lufthansa-airberlin takeover" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.