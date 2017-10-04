Russian authorities want to develop new rules to allow for closer monitoring of airline financial conditions to make sure carriers can fulfill passenger obligations, Minister of Transport Maxim Sokolov announced Oct. 3.

The Ministry also wants to change the air operator’s certificate suspension procedure to be involved in the airline’s business in case of problems, Sokolov said at the State Duma Oct. 4, Interfax agency reported. The authority also wants to closely monitor flight delays to be able to initiate a compensation increase in case of delays.

The discussion of the new measures started after financially troubled VIM Airlines nearly stopped flights in September, forcing Russian authorities to step in to re-accommodate VIM passengers on other airlines or arrange for several carriers to take over VIM routes.

After VIM’s base at Moscow Domodedovo refused to handle flights because of debts, Vnukovo Airport agreed to accommodate VIM flights. Vnukovo said that from Sept. 26-Oct. 3, the airport handled 128 VIM flights, which carried 12,709 passengers.

