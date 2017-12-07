Russian President Vladimir Putin has amended the civil code permitting carriers to refuse to sell tickets to passengers previously added to a “blacklist.” In 2014, Russia’s state Duma amended the air code allowing carriers to compile a blacklist of passengers who have exhibited aggressive behavior during flights. In September 2016, Putin agreed to toughen the rules against airline “troublemakers” at a meeting with Aeroflot Airline CEO Vitaly ...
