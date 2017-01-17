UK aero-engine manufacturer Rolls-Royce has finalized a series of agreements with authorities in three countries, at a cost of £671 million ($808.5 million), related to a bribery and corruption investigation.

In a stock market disclosure released Jan. 17, Rolls-Royce said it had finalized a deferred prosecution agreement (DPA) with the UK Serious Fraud Office (SFO) and the US Department of Justice (DOJ), as well as a “leniency agreement” with Brazil’s Ministério Público Federal (MPF).

Rolls-Royce will pay the SFO £497.2 million, plus interest, over a period of up to five years, as well as a payment to reflect the SFO’s costs. It will also hand the DOJ payments totaling almost $170 million and the MPF more than $25 million.

“These are voluntary agreements, which result in the suspension of prosecution provided that the company fulfils certain requirements, including the payment of a financial penalty. The agreements will result in the total payment of £671 million,” the company said.

The move follows a bribery and corruption investigation involving intermediaries in several overseas markets, which was first flagged in 2012.

“The behavior uncovered in the course of the investigations by the Serious Fraud Office and other authorities is completely unacceptable and we apologize unreservedly for it. This was unworthy of everything which Rolls-Royce stands for, and that our people, customers, investors and partners rightly expect from us.

“The past practices that have been uncovered do not reflect the manner in which Rolls-Royce does business today. We now conduct ourselves in a fundamentally different way. We have zero tolerance of business misconduct of any sort,” Rolls-Royce CEO Warren East said.

Rolls-Royce said it has since rolled out an “extensive action program” to ensure ethics and compliance. This plan includes:

Setting clear standards for the behaviors we expect of our people and those we do business with;

Implementing revised and new ethics and compliance policies covering areas including anti-bribery and corruption, offset, gifts and hospitality and lobbying;

Recruiting a senior team of ethics and compliance experts;

Training ethics and compliance specialists across our business and introducing an extensive training program for employees;

Encouraging employees to report any concerns and creating new channels including a 24-hour Ethics Line available worldwide; and

Reducing dramatically the number of intermediaries that we use across the world and ensuring that those advisers that we do retain meet our high ethical and compliance standards and understand exactly what is expected of them.

